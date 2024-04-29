Groom gives in-laws ultimatum: 'there will be no wedding if my best friend isn't invited.' AITA?

WhiteKnightPrimal said:

NTA. Alex isn't just your friend, but Nancy's too. Yes, you and Alex used to date, but that's not the relationship you have now, you both moved on, have new partners you love, and see each other as siblings now. There's nothing inappropriate here, especially as all four of you get along so well.

This is your and Nancy's wedding, you get to decide who comes and who doesn't. You want Alex there, Nancy wants Alex there, therefore Alex gets an invite. Now, you could have just left this as was in a way. You could have just said 'fine, Alex is definitely coming to the wedding, so sorry you can't make it' and rescinded MIL and SILs invites.