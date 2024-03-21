Groom gives MIL ultimatum: 'respect my wishes, or I'll pay for the wedding myself.' AITA? UPDATED

Since she died, I’ve had a hard time connecting to that side of my family, and after my grandfather died a few years ago, I decided that I wanted to wear her family’s kilt when I get married. I talked about this with my fiancé before we got engaged, because it is an unorthodox idea, but she thought it was sweet and liked the idea.

A few days ago my MIL came up to me and told me I’d have to wear a traditional tux instead of a kilt. When I asked her why, she said it went against the view she had of G’s wedding, and that the colors of my mothers tartan clashed with the colors she had chosen for the wedding. When I told her that this was pretty much the only thing I’m unwilling to budge on, she brought up how she’s paying for most of the wedding and wearing a tux is the least I could do.