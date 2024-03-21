Groom gives MIL ultimatum: 'respect my wishes, or I'll pay for the wedding myself.' AITA? UPDATED

I (25M) will be marrying my fiancé G (25F) later on this year. I proposed to her a little bit before Christmas and we’re aiming for a November wedding. G has two older brothers, only one of which has gotten married, and for one reason or another, my MIL (68F) was not involved in the planning of the wedding at all.
She was pretty hurt over this as she’s always wanted to help plan her children’s weddings, so when we got engaged, she offered to pay for most of the wedding, and in return we agreed to let her help with the planning. In my mind, as long as I’m marrying G I’m happy, so I was okay with this.
The only thing I’m really sticking to that I refuse to change is what I’m wearing. My mother died when I was very young, and she was the daughter of first generation Scottish immigrants. My grandparents moved from the north of Scotland in the 60’s and my mother was brought up learning about her parents culture.
Since she died, I’ve had a hard time connecting to that side of my family, and after my grandfather died a few years ago, I decided that I wanted to wear her family’s kilt when I get married. I talked about this with my fiancé before we got engaged, because it is an unorthodox idea, but she thought it was sweet and liked the idea.
A few days ago my MIL came up to me and told me I’d have to wear a traditional tux instead of a kilt. When I asked her why, she said it went against the view she had of G’s wedding, and that the colors of my mothers tartan clashed with the colors she had chosen for the wedding. When I told her that this was pretty much the only thing I’m unwilling to budge on, she brought up how she’s paying for most of the wedding and wearing a tux is the least I could do.
When I brought this up to G she echoed the sentiment her mother had made about paying for the wedding. I’m able to pay for it myself, and I told G that I thought she understood how important this connection to my mother was to me, especially because she can’t be there, and if she wasn’t able to accept that than I’d pay for the wedding myself.
G told me I was being a bit of a d%ck for being this stuck to what I want to wear, and once my MIL heard that I would just pay for the wedding myself, she got really upset because it’s always been her dream to plan G’s wedding.
I’m feeling like a bit of a di$k right now and was wondering if I should just wear a standard tux. My family’s kilt is really important to me but this is causing more conflict than I thought it would.
Famous_Tap_3971 said:
Tell MIL that if she wants to see a standard tux at your wedding so much, she should wear one.
Noir_Shield said:
NTA but I bet fiance would sing a different tune if her mother picked out her wedding dress (that she didn't like ) and played the she's paying card.
Reddoraptor said:
NTA, and you are getting a glimpse right now of how life will be if you marry this person. You told her one thing was important to you and she could do whatever she wants for everything else, she ostensibly agreed, and now your needs are immaterial and you're a dick for wanting anything at all your way.
You will be making a HUGE mistake marrying this person, your MIL will stomp all over your boundaries, and more importantly your wife doesn't give a crap how you feel and will happily join her mom in stomping on them and then go DARVO on you and make it like she's the victim and you're being an AH to have any wants or needs at all. This is red flag city - walk away or you will regret it, I absolutely guarantee it.
catlettuce said:
Yea, NTA but if you marry this woman you are nuts. Her mother is intrusive and disrespectful of something so sentimental and important to you. It’s only going to get worse.
groovymama98 said:
NTA. You told G the meaning of the kilt. You say she thought it was a sweet idea. Now G is saying you're a dick because you want what you already said meant a lot to you. Are ya feeling supported by the person you (I'm assuming) plan to spend the rest of your life with?
NeeliSilverleaf said:
NTA and if your fiancee is brushing this off you might want to rethink if you should be getting married.