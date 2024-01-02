Groom gives parents ultimatum: 'come to my wedding or I never speak to you again.' AITA? UPDATED 2X.

Remi got really upset over this and I understand and she has every right to,This message made her feel bad about her self even considering to cancel the wedding. I got really angry with this seeing my fiancé hurt of this message and the selfishness of Julia (my mum). I let my anger get the best of me and confronted my mum and here’s the exact things we said:

Me: “I saw the message you sent to Remi may I know the reason why you found that okay in your brain to say that?”

Julia: “Well since your not manning up someone has to do it for you”

Me: “I don’t need to defend anyone, I’m not going to let you hurt me I’m a full grown adult now and I will protect myself."