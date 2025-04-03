Groom goes no-contact with 'financially underwater' brother after he boycotts wedding. AITA?

"AITA for reacting in anger to my brother telling me he will not attend my wedding?"

My (m35) brother (m24) called me 2 days before my wedding and informed me that he would not be attending. Background: my fiancée and I have been planning this wedding for over a year, and my brother is one of the first people we invited. He is part of the bridal/groom party.

Our parents will not be attending, but I expected that, as it is a secular wedding, and they are pretty hardcore legalist Protestant Christians, and anything not revolving around God, or including alcohol or non-Christian music is considered sinful. My brother would have been the only part of my nuclear family to attend, and that is important to me. We are the only two siblings.

Lately, he's been financially underwater, due to some questionable decisions he made in the past (financed a truck he couldn't afford primarily), as well as suffers from anxiety.