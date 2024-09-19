Groom goes 'a little overboard' banning MIL from controlling every wedding decision. AITA?

"AITA for not letting my wife's mom control our wedding?"

So, my (28M) wife (26F) and I are getting married in a few months, and the planning has been a rollercoaster. From day one, my MIL has tried to take over every decision, from the flowers to the seating chart to even the music.

She keeps saying it's "her only daughter's wedding" and she "knows best." At first, we let her have some input, but it got to the point where she was straight up trying to veto every idea my wife and I had.