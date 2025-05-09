Groom insists on excluding stepmom from 'biological parents only' wedding photos. AITA?

He called me back today and informed me that my stepmom absolutely refuses to allow my dad to appear in any photo with his ex-wife if she isn’t also part of it. She thinks that “people will think they’re still married” and that for me to even suggest such a thing is rude and disrespectful to her.

Apparently she has had prolonged, expletive-filled arguments with my dad over the idea that he could ever think of not taking her side on this. I don’t think I am asking for anything unreasonable at all, and I think she is the one who is being selfish and disrespectful. I am not excluding her entirely from photos.