Groom insists on having a Best Woman, 'I love her like a little sister.' AITA?

"AITA for insisting on having a best woman?"

I 28m just proposed to my fiance 26f Sarah. I have one child from my wife passed away in 2021. I honestly never thought I'd find love again but I did. The problem is that my fiance doesn't want my best friend Zara 29f to be my best woman.

For context, my best friend and I have been friends since we were seven years old. She and her family moved in next door and we both bonded over not having the best family situations. We've always had quite the sibling bond and even people who don't know us sometimes mistake us for siblings because of the way we interact.