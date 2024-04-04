Groom issues a warning to family: 'you can be uninvited from my wedding at any time.' AITA?

I'm (28M) getting married next year. I am 100% no contact with my mother and have been for the past 10 years and I have not lived in her house in 12 years (yes, at 16 I was living somewhere other than with her). That no contact is not changing for anything and yes, she has attempted to reach out and make amends in that time but I am not interested and have continued to keep all points of contact between us closed. This includes the family on her side I do talk to (mainly her parents, two of her siblings and her two siblings five kids aka my cousins). I talk to them because they were there for me.

The reason for the estrangement? I don't like who she became after my dad died. I was 8 when he passed and 9 when my mom suddenly announced that all photos of dad, all of his clothes and possessions and anything to do with him were being boxed up and sent to his parents because she wanted us to move on from dad and she wanted to be married again and she didn't want her new husband to be uncomfortable seeing her dead husband's face everywhere and she wanted me to like and love whoever she married and didn't want me to cling to a dead man who was not coming back and was no longer part of our lives.