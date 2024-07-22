Groom only includes bio sister in wedding party, 'my stepfather told me he'd pay.' AITA?

"AITA for only having my bio sister in my wedding party and not including any step or half siblings even with offers to pay?"

I (27m) am getting married to my fiancée Millie (27f) in a few months. Millie's amazing and because of her we have everything planned fast which is why this is a topic of discussion now.

So I asked my sister India (26f) and my best friend/future BIL (when he marries India) Ryder (27m) to be my groomspeople. India is technically my best person but they're sharing everything since it's just the two of them.

Millie asked her three best friends to be her bridespeople which includes a guy best friend. Because I asked India and Millie asked a guy best friend to be in our direct wedding parties, my stepfamilies are having a field day over me asking India but none of my step or half siblings.