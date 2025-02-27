Groom plans to list stepmom as 'Stepmother of the Groom' on wedding invitations, 'she's hurt.' AITA?

It was just an overly dramatic issue. And honestly the program was just covered in our wedding package so we didn't intend to do it. Personally I don't see why mom has to come last and why I need to list my stepmom as my mother instead of stepmother, when she is my stepmother.

This whole thing has not blown over since Sunday night and my dad sent me a bunch of screenshots with "proof" that listing everyone as parents instead of by official title is better. And my youngest (full) sister has continued to bring up how bad she feels that my stepmom has to always be reminded she's a step.