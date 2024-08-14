Groom refuses to budge on wedding color scheme, 'I want Cadbury purple.' AITA? 'It wouldn't be compromising.'

I’ve never been one to care about how I look and I don’t really wear anything special other then football tops and joggers, but I do like my idea of what I want to wear and I don’t think it’s too outlandish and if you do then, hey your entitled to your opinion on that.

I also don’t know if I explained it too well, with the planning itself we are very very early stages, we’ve not even set a date yet. All the work which has been done so far is budget, a few venue viewings, guest list (which I did have an input in) and starting to pick a color scheme.