Groom refuses to give up honeymoon suite for sister's wedding night at the same resort. AITA?

Now, my mom and sister are calling me selfish, saying that I should "understand how important a wedding night is" and that I already had my wedding a year ago. My dad thinks I should just do it to keep the peace, but my wife is firmly on my side. AITA for refusing to give up my honeymoon suite for one night?

I went no contact with my sister and mother.

“I’m selfish for wanting to keep the room I booked and paid for before you even got a ring? I think you need to take another look at this situation and realize that I’m not the one being selfish.”