Groom refuses to give up honeymoon suite for sister's wedding night at the same resort. AITA?

My (29M) wife (28F) and I got married last year, but due to financial reasons, we postponed our honeymoon until this year. We finally booked a week-long trip at a beautiful resort, and we specifically chose a honeymoon suite with a private balcony and an ocean view.
Now, my sister (25F) just got engaged, and she and her fiancé decided to have a quick wedding at the same resort. Our parents are helping with the costs, so my sister and her fiancé booked a standard room, not the honeymoon suite.
A few weeks before our trip, my mom called me and said it would be "so special' if my wife and I switched rooms with my sister and her fiancé for just one night so they could have a "real honeymoon experience" on their wedding night. I said no because my wife and I planned this trip for a long time, and we paid extra for the honeymoon suite.
Now, my mom and sister are calling me selfish, saying that I should "understand how important a wedding night is" and that I already had my wedding a year ago. My dad thinks I should just do it to keep the peace, but my wife is firmly on my side. AITA for refusing to give up my honeymoon suite for one night?
I went no contact with my sister and mother.
Hidden_Vixen21 said:
“I’m selfish for wanting to keep the room I booked and paid for before you even got a ring? I think you need to take another look at this situation and realize that I’m not the one being selfish.”
Call the resort. And make sure they know you are the one checking g in for the room and it’s not for the wedding. They might try to spin it so they get it first.
sjyffl said:
NTA - Sounds like they chose to have their wedding at the resort so they could extort you into giving up your vacation.
Shoddy-Ad-367 said:
NTA. If they want to comp you for your entire stay and pay to redo your trip later, I might consider to save a couple bucks...but I would probably still say no. Its your honeymoon, not theirs.
IrisGalee said:
NTA. They are completely out of line. You planned and paid for your honeymoon. It’s not your job to provide a “real honeymoon experience” for anyone else.
Vivid_Motor_2341 said:
Why don’t you point out the fact that your sister is crashing your honeymoon?
Liao1 said:
NTA - I'm mad at your Mom for suggesting such a thing. SHAME.
Purple_Paper_Bag said:
NTA. You also deserve a full, real honeymoon experience too. Why are they getting married at the same destination as your honeymoon on the same date?