Groom refuses to invite 4-year-old nephew to child-free wedding, 'I'm being bombarded.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

About a good 10 of them apologized for their responses as majority of them do not have children and didn’t receive the memo about the accommodation and backed down. The remainder either hasn’t responded or continued, therefore, those that continued on were uninvited. I contacted T today and told her that she is no longer invited to my wedding because of all this unnecessary drama and her entitlement.

SECOND UPDATE:

UPDATE 2: Sorry for not updating, yesterday was my future FIL’s birthday. Anyways, a lot of you guys asked how did T react to being uninvited. When I called her and told her she was uninvited, I hung up soon after and could only hear her just starting to yell right before I hung up. She did keep calling me until I blocked her. I did hear about what happened from my BIL though.