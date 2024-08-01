Groom refuses to let grieving sister wear her bridal gown to his wedding, 'this is her only opportunity.' AITA?

NTA but your mom is. Her daughter wearing a white dress to her gay brother's wedding is not "the wedding experience she always wanted" lol.

SnooWoofers9250 said:

NTA - besides the actual just wanting to hijack your wedding, you will be doing her a huge favor by not allowing it. Think about how sad everyone is going to feel for her because she's pretending to have a wedding. The pity stares and tip toeing around her will be a lot!

Also it's only been 3 years, she may say she will never get married but that's not a for sure. Why take away from your day when she has plenty of time to have her own.

LogicalDifference529 said: