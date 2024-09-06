Groom refuses to plan his wedding around stepsister's 'busy schedule,' 'mom went nuts.' AITA?

Over time it got worse with her saying "why did you see x movie without stepsister, why go to the arcade event weekend one and not wait for weekend too so she can join". It was insanity. It really did a lot of harm to our relationship with mom. Neither of us wanted or needed our stepsister included to enjoy it. Neither of us wanted to be forced to plan stuff around her. We had no choice.

That's not how things are anymore. Which mom was shocked I was putting my foot down so strongly about it. She mentioned the immediate family/sibling thing and I told her I have never once considered my stepsister my sibling or my immediate family and I will no longer plan things around her because her attendance is not essential to me.