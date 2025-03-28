Groom refuses to reschedule wedding after partner's sister is widowed, 'there's no way she can attend. AITA?

ExaminationOk7511 said:

Sister is devastated, who wouldn't be. Honestly, until you loose your partner, you have no idea what it is like. I lost my husband four years ago to a sudden heart attack. He collapsed in our backyard, and they were unable to revive him. Now, every day going in and out of my house I see the spot in the yard, constantly being reminded of that's where he died.

No one, even the sister will know when she will be able to attend a joyous occasion such as a wedding. It may take her six months it may be six years or never to gets to the point where she is able to handle certain things.