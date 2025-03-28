Groom refuses to reschedule wedding after partner's sister is widowed, 'there's no way she can attend. AITA?

I (34M) am supposed to get married next month. Now I'm not sure it's going to happen. My partner's sister (35F) was widowed last month. I've gotten a front row seat of how it has rocked my soon to be in-laws.
Everyone has really tried going above and beyond for his sister, making sure she's as comfortable as possible. And I truly can't imagine, you know? You'd probably have to institutionalize me if something happened to my boy.
My partner's mom came to him a few days ago and asked if he would consider postponing the wedding. She said they would cover all the lost money, would help us re-plan, etc. Apparently his sister has said there's no way she can attend the wedding, and his mom knew how important it was to him to have her there, so she just wanted to offer an alternative plan.
I'm not very sentimental, but my partner is. Our wedding was planned for the 10 year anniversary of when we met. That's something that meant a lot to him, which makes it mean a lot to me, too.
I'm trying to be sympathetic, but I'm just raging. I can't help it. My emotions aren't allowing me to be objective. I know his mom came to him in good faith, but it makes me so angry to think about this being put on his shoulders a month before our wedding.
He was so excited. And now I'm worried that if we don't reschedule, he's just going to be in his head the whole time, feeling guilty and unable to fully enjoy himself. I know his sister is hurting.
I'm trying my absolute hardest not to piss off the family that is soon to be mine, one that's already mine in a lot of ways. Still, I'm so mad. I'd appreciate some objective POVs.
Proud-Geek1019 said:
Major question. What does your partner want? If he wants to postpone - do it. If he wants to elope on the day and have a wedding or reception for family later. Do it. If he wants to proceed. Do it. Doesn’t seem like you care either way, so it shouldn’t be just your decision.
Busy-Drop123 said:
Please consider there aren’t just your costs- there’s also the cost for each guest to travel, time taken off of work, hotels/flights/cars- depending on the size of your wedding, the cost to change dates could be significant for each of your guests as well.
fromhelley said:
How many guests would be traveling and took time off work to do so? That has to be considered. These folks are not getting paid back! I honestly think shouldn't stop completely when someone passes. But the deceased' family and close friends need to mourn. You shouldn't, and neither should your partners.
But this is about partners sister. She will be morning a long time. I would remind my partner about the guests that will have a hard time rescheduling, but ultimately let my partner make that decision. It affects his family most, so he should decide!
Cinemaphreak said:
If it is still very important to him to be married on that date, you could always have a small civil ceremony and then later have a big renewal of vows ceremony when the SIL has had time to recover.
Erarainglow said:
NTA. This is a really tough situation, but they’re asking way too much. Your partner’s sister’s grief is understandable, but that doesn’t give them the right to derail your wedding plans at the last minute. You’ve planned this for 10 years, it’s a huge milestone, and they knew the date.
A month before the wedding is just cruel to ask this. Your partner’s mom is trying to be helpful, but she’s putting her son in an impossible position. He’ll feel guilty either way. Maybe suggest a compromise?
Like a smaller, private ceremony now, and a bigger celebration later when his sister is in a better place. But postponing the whole thing? That’s a massive ask, and you’re not the ahole for saying no.
ExaminationOk7511 said:
Sister is devastated, who wouldn't be. Honestly, until you loose your partner, you have no idea what it is like. I lost my husband four years ago to a sudden heart attack. He collapsed in our backyard, and they were unable to revive him. Now, every day going in and out of my house I see the spot in the yard, constantly being reminded of that's where he died.
No one, even the sister will know when she will be able to attend a joyous occasion such as a wedding. It may take her six months it may be six years or never to gets to the point where she is able to handle certain things.
You and your partner will have to do what you feel is right. I know you want to get married and have been getting excited for the big day, but my advice is don't gilt/push either partner or sister into doing something they are not comfortable with. It will end badly if you do. I hope all goes well for you. Please be patient with your partner and new family.
Jitterbug26 said:
I can relate. I was widowed young and my niece chose to get married on the one year anniversary of my husband’s death. I understood the reasoning- teachers and spring break- but it was something I dreaded. I wanted to mourn him that day, not celebrate them. But I went - and it actually helped distract me from the significance of that day.
I would have a sincere conversation with sister. You and fiancé, no mom. Talk to her about the significance of the date to you and that the plans are really too far along to cancel. And even if you did…what’s a reasonable time to reschedule? 6 months? Still be hard. A year? Still hard.
She has learned the hard way that life is short….so you want to be married. If she’s any kind of reasonable person, she’ll tell you to carry on. Just be prepared for her to back out or disappear for a while. Have a plan B in place in case she bails last minute.