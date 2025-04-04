Groom refuses to wear fiancée's late husband's wedding ring during ceremony, 'they were truly in love.' AITA?

I (30M) am engaged to “Emily” (30F), and we’re getting married this fall. I love her deeply, and I’ve never been more sure about anything in my life. That said, there’s one thing that’s been eating at me, and I’m not sure if I’m being selfish or just… honest.
Emily was married once before, to a guy named Tyler. They got married young — early 20s — and he passed away in a car accident about five years ago. It was sudden and tragic, and from everything I’ve heard, they were truly in love.
I met Emily two years after his death. At first, she was very open about it, and I respected that. I knew coming into this relationship that I wasn’t her “first great love,” and I was okay with that. I still am, mostly.
Over the years, I’ve supported her through moments of grief, anniversaries, random waves of sadness. She still visits his grave on his birthday, and she keeps a box of his things in our closet. I’ve never touched it.
She’s shown me a few pictures of them together, and I’ve listened to her talk about what kind of person he was. I’ve tried really hard to respect that part of her life while also building our own. Which brings me to now.
A few weeks ago, Emily told me she plans to wear Tyler’s wedding ring on a chain around her neck on our wedding day. She explained it as a “quiet tribute” — not something she wants to announce or make a big deal about, just something personal.
She said she wouldn’t be where she is now without having gone through that loss, and she feels like carrying that part of her story into this new chapter is meaningful. I didn’t say much at the time because I didn’t know how to respond. But the more I sat with it, the more it bothered me. So I finally told her how I felt.
I said I want our wedding day to be a celebration of us, and it’s hard for me to wrap my head around the idea of her wearing another man’s wedding ring — even if he’s gone. I told her it makes me feel like I’m sharing the most important day of my life with someone who’s not here. I said it makes me feel like second place.
She got very quiet, then told me that she wasn’t “choosing” him over me, and that she’s allowed to honor her past while still moving forward. She said grief isn’t a door you close — it just becomes part of who you are.
I get that. I really do. But at the same time, I don’t think I’m asking something outrageous by wanting this one day — our day — to be about the life we’re building together, not the one she lost.
Since then, there’s been a weird tension between us. She hasn’t brought it up again, but she hasn’t said she’s changed her mind, either. I feel like the bad guy, like I’m trying to erase someone important to her, but I’m also struggling with the idea of standing at the altar and knowing she’s literally carrying a symbol of her first marriage as she says vows to start a new one with me.
I’ve told no one in my life about this — not my friends, not my family — because I know how it might sound. But internally, it’s tearing me up. I don’t want to hurt her, and I definitely don’t want to start a marriage with resentment or guilt. But am I wrong for what I said? I haven’t asked her not to wear it explicitly (yet), but made it clear I’m not comfortable with it. AITA?
JFCMFRR said:
I was widowed at 29 and remarried 6 years later. I can totally relate to your fiancee's rationale for this and also understand your very normal feelings about it. That said, I think she's wrong.
Your wedding is inherently, implicitly and factually about your relationship together and her late husband shouldn't be a part of it. There are lots of ways she can continue to honor and remember him the rest of her life, this is one day.
My worry for you is that she's doing it as a sort of apology to him for moving on with you. I wouldn't want to be on the receiving end of that either.
Titan_of_Atlantis said:
NTA. This must be incredibly difficult for you. I understand her sentiment, but I also understand and feel for you. Throughout the post, I kept thinking about how you are going to be looking at your soon to be wife as you say your vows, and not only will you see her, you will also see that ring.
I would strongly suggest couples counseling and having that unbiased third party help you both with this issue. If she wears the ring, you will be hurt. If she doesn't wear the ring, she will be hurt. This could cause resentment from the start. A therapist can help you figure out what is best for both of you to start and have a happy and fruitful marriage.
bayareathrifter said:
I think you should postpone the wedding. I don’t think your fiancée is ready.
Sparklingwine23 said:
NTA, ask her if you can do something different to honor Tyler that day, maybe light a candle for him or something else so that she literally isn't wearing two wedding rings while walking back up the aisle.
You're not wrong for your feelings and she isn't either, you just need to find a different compromise. That is also not a "quiet tribute" it's a piece of jewelry around her neck which will be quite visible to guests and photos.
NemesisShadow said:
As a widow, that’s weird. I’ll say the thing. My husband passed nine years ago and I couldn’t imagine doing something to honor him if I got married again. I understand it’s a part of her story but this wedding is a part of your story too.
You didn’t mention kids, so I’m guessing they didn’t have any which is why I’m on your side here. I’d get wanting to honor the man that made the children you’ll raise or something of that nature.
PupPupMeow said:
NTA. I'm actually a young widow as well (my late husband was killed 6 years ago, when I was 32). I remarried last year. From the widows and widowers that I know, the traditional thing to do is to move the late rings to the right hand.
I wear my current husband's rings on my left, and I enhanced the ring from my late husband after his death to wear on my right hand. We didn't have a ceremony or anything, so the enhancement was to act like the wedding band.
She can do something subtle. I think displaying it around her neck, right in front of you, centered on her chest...that just seems so... I can't find the right words. It seems a bit dismissive that it's YOUR day. NTA.