Groom refuses to wear fiancée's late husband's wedding ring during ceremony, 'they were truly in love.' AITA?

Over the years, I’ve supported her through moments of grief, anniversaries, random waves of sadness. She still visits his grave on his birthday, and she keeps a box of his things in our closet. I’ve never touched it.

She’s shown me a few pictures of them together, and I’ve listened to her talk about what kind of person he was. I’ve tried really hard to respect that part of her life while also building our own. Which brings me to now.

A few weeks ago, Emily told me she plans to wear Tyler’s wedding ring on a chain around her neck on our wedding day. She explained it as a “quiet tribute” — not something she wants to announce or make a big deal about, just something personal.