Groom says 17-year-old niece can't attend 18+ child-free wedding; AITA?

Everyone knows not to bring a screaming toddler to a child-free wedding, but what about a kid who is one night's sleep away from being a legal adult?

So, when a conflicted sibling-of-the-groom decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet about whether or not they'd be wrong to bring one of their teen twins but not the other, people were dying to weigh in.

WIBTA for bringing my daughter to a child-free wedding?

My brother is having a wedding soon. The invite he sent to my family specifies that the wedding is child free and 18+.

I have 2 daughters (twins). However they have different birthdays due to them being born a few minutes apart (“Jenna” was born a few minutes before midnight and ”Brenda“ was born shortly after midnight).