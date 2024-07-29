Groom secretly tricks parents at wedding; cousin accidentally reveals the truth. AITA? UPDATED 3X OVER 2 YEARS

I set up a betting pool for kisses depending on how late my parents were. It cost $10 and if you guessed within five minutes you got a free pass to make my sister and her husband kiss.

Almost everyone bet "on time" because of the shitstravaganza at my wedding. The correct answer was 25 minutes. Only me, my dick cousin John, and his sister Yvonne got free passes for the kissing. And I bet $100. I was confident.

We raised almost $1,500 for the honeymoon with my stupid idea. And I got to interrupt my sister's from eating with my ten passes. Win win. Except for my mom who thinks I did it to embarrass her.

She literally helped plan the wedding and was still late. By over half an hour. We were literally cleaning up the decorations in my sisters colors while the next wedding was decorating after us.