Groom offends family with 'please refrain from' section on wedding invites; AITA?

Nobody wants guests showing up in white lace gowns to their wedding, proposing in the middle of the vows, announcing a pregnancy during the toasts, or stealing the spotlight in the tackiest way possible, but how do you truly dodge these scenarios?

Besides putting a little bit of faith in your guest list, what's the best way to avoid day-of disasters? So, when a conflicted groom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not he'd be wrong to include a code of conduct on his wedding invitations, wedding shamers everywhere were eager to dive in.

WIBTA (Would I be the As*hole) for having a small 'Please refrain from' section on the back of a wedding invitation?

I (19M) am planning to get married to my gf (18F) later this year. Yes I know, it's young, but I'm not here to be judged for that.

On to the issue: We've recently finished designing our wedding invitations (or at least a first draft sort of thing) and mutually decided that it would be a good idea to include a couple notes on the back about conduct.