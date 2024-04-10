Groom suggests two separate rooms for reception, 'they aren't into big, loud weddings.' AITA?

YTA. You aren't compromising at all, and you aren't hearing your fiancee very clearly tell you that she is aware you aren't compromising or even considering her as THE person to plan this wedding with. I don't exactly understand what you want out of a reception, to be honest. You don't want it to be loud but you wanted children involved.

You don't want it to start earlier, you don't want an extended cocktail time before the reception, it seems the only thing that would make you happy is two separate rooms. Your fiancee rightfully points out that this would mean there are two events going on, and where would you spend your time? How would anyone have fun at all?