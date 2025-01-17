Groom tells dad to leave his 'married woman drama' out of his wedding, 'she cheated.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my dad I don't want his 'dating a married woman drama' at my wedding?"

My dad (50s) got a new girlfriend (40s) a few months ago. I (27m) was happy for him initially and then at my engagement party to my fiancée (27f) we had an explosive incident with the new girlfriends husband. The husband she cheated on my dad with.

The husband she was still living with and deceiving at that point. My dad knew she was married and still with her husband as far as he knew and he dated her anyway and let her move in when her husband kicked her out of the house that he owned apparently? I wasn't happy with dad. Firstly for bringing that drama to my engagement party but also to do something like that to begin with.