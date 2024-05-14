Groom tells off mom and aunt when they tell his wife to 'tone it down' at their wedding. AITA? UPDATED 2X

I want to stand up for her because I think they're being incredibly rude, but she doesn't want that, she just wants to mend bridges. She's still upset with me because I don't see it her way and because I'm not sorry that I didn't tell her. So AITA?

Before we give you OP's updates, let's take a look at some of the top responses:

paniccc writes:

Yeah, your wife was not disrespectful to you. Your family was disrespectful to your wife.

They put you in a really shitty position--I can see why your wife might wish you'd told her and now she's upset, but if you had told her she likely would have been upset then and I can understand why you wanted to keep that bs away from her and make sure she had fun at her wedding.