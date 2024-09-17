Groom threatens in-laws; 'I don't CARE if you paid for our wedding, I'm NOT going.' AITA?

When this man loses his temper on his in-laws, he asks the internet:

"AITA for threatening to not attend my paid wedding?"

So I 26m and my fiancée 26f have been engaged since last year. We’ve been planning for the wedding since, it’s settled next year march.

My fiancée family is very doting on her, made it clear to me several times how they only treat me like family because she loves me. For the sake of this story, I will just call them ILs.

Me and my fiancée actually had our own plans for our wedding, but because my parents kind of paid for the house we are living in, her parents insisted to pay for the wedding. Although she did told me they had intentions to, I didn’t know it was going to be for everything.