Groom wants to exclude disabled brother from wedding. AITA?

"AITA for excluding my brother from my wedding because of his “fun facts”?"

I have an older brother David (41). David has boundary issues and was in the learning disabled classes. My parents never let him out of the home. He has an very rough personality and because he was never allowed to work or do anything so in his 40’s he doesn’t have friends.

He still dominates the conversation at every holiday with “fun facts” and goes off on those and doesn’t realize no one is listening.

My other siblings and I just really don’t like David because my parents let him do whatever and just dominate whatever social settings we are in. My older sister eloped because of David being my mom kept trying to find David a “place” at her wedding.