Groom warns needy sister; 'You're NOT going to ruin my wedding.' AITA?

When this man is furious with his sister, he asks the internet:
My (26M) wedding is coming up in a few months, and I’ve been busy with all the planning. One of the issues I’ve run into is my sister (28F) and her dog.
My sister is obsessed with her dog, a large and somewhat poorly trained Bernese Mountain dog. (cute but a demon)She takes it everywhere with her, including family gatherings, despite the fact that many of us have asked her not to.
For context, her dog has caused a lot of problems in the past. At my cousin’s wedding, her dog knocked over an elderly guest and tore up some of the decorations.
At our family’s holiday dinner last year, it ate part of the turkey off the table when no one was looking. My sister always brushes it off, saying her dog is just energetic and friendly.
When I sent out my wedding invitations, I decided not to invite her dog. I know she will bring it anyway if I just ask her not to, so I told her that she can’t bring the dog and that if she does, she won’t be allowed in.
My sister was furious and said that if her dog isn’t welcome, she isn’t coming either. She accused me of not caring about her happiness and making her choose between her family and her dog.
My parents think I should just let her bring the dog to keep the peace, but my fiancé and I are firm on this. We want our wedding to be a calm and beautiful day without any chaos. I’ve tried to compromise by suggesting she find a pet sitter for the day, but she refused and insists that her dog is part of the family.
AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding because she always brings her dog?
graet65 writes:
NTA. "keep the peace" This simply means "your wishes mean nothing and your sister's wishes mean everything." Your parents would prefer a pretense of a happy family and a ruined wedding than any sort of perceived 'bad blood'.
Ignore the bullying. Get security to make SURE your sister doesn't show up at the wedding or reception. Tell your parents this is not your sister's day and if they can't see that, they can stay home, too.
felnoy5 writes;
NTA. She doesn't care about you, her family. Her dog can stay at a friends house or with a sitter for one day. It is not like it is an service dog. And as he isn't well trained, you have every rigth to say no to the dog.
Yeah, if she cares more about not being separated from the dog for a few hours than for her sisters wedding - well then you know where you stand. And you should remind her of that, every time she will need a sitter for the dog (because of work or an emergency or something else)
gatters writes:
"She accused me of not caring about her happiness and making her choose between her family and her dog."
I would just respond that you're deeply hurt that she cares more about having her dog at a formal event where it isn't appropriate than BEING THERE FOR HER SISTER'S WEDDING.
Honestly, if my sibling decided not to attend my wedding because I wouldn't let her bring a LARGE DOG then I'd be happy to cut her out of my life. Your parents are likely the cause of her problem here. If they are used to giving her whatever she wants for the "sake of peace," then that is exactly what turned her into this entitled jerk. It's your WEDDING.
"This is my WEDDING. It's not a backyard barbeque or a family thanksgiving. It is my once in a lifetime wedding day. This day is about ME. It is a formal event. I am spending significant money. It is NOT pet friendly and i will NOT be allowing ANY animals to my formal wedding.
If you show up with the dog, you will be turned away. You can throw a temper tantrum, you can call me names, you can refuse to attend. Do whatever you want. I don't care, and I will not be changing my mind and I will not allow you to enter with the dog. It's not appropriate.
This is a wedding and you should know better as an adult. You should have known better than to even ask. Weddings are generally not pet friendly and I'm not rearranging everything on MY special day for you. If you don't like it, you don't have to come. You're my sister.
It's pretty sad that I'm not important enough to you to attend my wedding without your dog for a few hours on one single day, but that's your choice. It's one day. It's a few hours.
The fact that you are adding this ridiculous stress to my wedding is hurtful and stupid. Just know, If you choose hanging out with your dog over attending my wedding, that is not something that I am ever going to forgive.
agreeew writes:
NTA. I absolutely ADORE my dogs…but they absolutely do not go anywhere with me except to the vet!! Why?
Because first, I don’t feel the need to have them with me all the time and even I need a break from those that I love(that includes people lol) and second, I realize that everyone doesn’t adore dogs and that some people actually hate them and why would I want to try to shove my dog down someone’s throat??
Where I work we have an IT person who doesn’t work at our location but travels to all locations and he brings his damn dog EVERY FREAKING TIME and it absolutely enrages me!!
He spends his whole time here showing us all the tricks it can do instead of doing his job…and THEN we end up waiting an additional 2-6 weeks for him to come back to finish the job he was supposed to do in the first place!
Everyone has said something to him AND his supervisor and nothing changes so it’s just what we have to deal with, but it’s infuriating! Definitely stand your ground!!