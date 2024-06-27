Groom warns needy sister; 'You're NOT going to ruin my wedding.' AITA?

Yeah, if she cares more about not being separated from the dog for a few hours than for her sisters wedding - well then you know where you stand. And you should remind her of that, every time she will need a sitter for the dog (because of work or an emergency or something else)

gatters writes:

"She accused me of not caring about her happiness and making her choose between her family and her dog."

I would just respond that you're deeply hurt that she cares more about having her dog at a formal event where it isn't appropriate than BEING THERE FOR HER SISTER'S WEDDING.