Groomsman asks if he's wrong to demand to be paired with a different bridesmaid.

Kimberly Dinaro
Sep 7, 2022 | 2:14 PM
Being in a wedding party can be an expensive, but exciting and beautiful journey in matching outfits, long photoshoots with forced laughter, and champagne on an empty stomach...

So, when a conflicted groomsman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his sister's upcoming wedding plans, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to walk with my sister's “friend” in her wedding and requesting a different girl?

So is this whole situation I (27M) find myself in. I do think the backstory is important here. So my sister is getting married in November. We are really close and always have been. So I find this whole situation to be even weirder.

I’ve been asked to be a groomsman on her fiancé’s side. Me and him are cool and it was important to my sister that I’m included. I was really looking forward to it until I saw who I was paired with.

So two years ago I met this girl named Tara (26F) on a dating app. We started talking daily. FaceTimed a lot. Went on dates. We talked for over 3 months. And I felt like it was actually going somewhere. Well after one of the dates she completely ghosted me. Sent a follow up text but got nothing back.

