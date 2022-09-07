Groomsman asks if he's wrong to demand to be paired with a different bridesmaid.

So, when a conflicted groomsman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his sister's upcoming wedding plans, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
So is this whole situation I (27M) find myself in. I do think the backstory is important here. So my sister is getting married in November. We are really close and always have been. So I find this whole situation to be even weirder.
I’ve been asked to be a groomsman on her fiancé’s side. Me and him are cool and it was important to my sister that I’m included. I was really looking forward to it until I saw who I was paired with.
So two years ago I met this girl named Tara (26F) on a dating app. We started talking daily. FaceTimed a lot. Went on dates. We talked for over 3 months. And I felt like it was actually going somewhere. Well after one of the dates she completely ghosted me. Sent a follow up text but got nothing back.