Groomsman refuses to go to friends' wedding if they don't change the attire, 'I'm a swimsuit model.' AITA?

So, for context, I’m a photography and swimsuit model. People do take pictures of me shirtless a lot. But fall is my off season, and I’m not in good condition right now. I don’t think I’m overweight or anything, but I don’t look good, and I would really like to wear clothes right now.

I told them basically that - that this looked a little cool for a fall wedding and I wasn’t in great shape to wear it. They said it’d be fine and I should just go for it, and told me about how much work they had put into designing it.