Groomsmen refuses to buy a wedding present for the couple, 'it's greedy;' AITA?

Being in a wedding party often comes with some financial surprises as the bachelorette/bachelor party, travel expenses, gifts, and day-of attire can add up quickly...

Still, part of the fun of standing up at the altar is being there to celebrate a friend, and it's better to bow out of the role when its offered if you suspect that you'll resent the groom for asking you to rent a matching tuxedo. So, when a conflicted groomsman decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet about wedding-related costs, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

WIBTA (Would I be the As#hole) if I, as a groomsmen, didn't getting a wedding present for the bride and groom?

First, coming up with the money for the present isn't an issue. I can comfortably come up with it. However, they've insisted to all attending the wedding that they do not want gifts but money instead.

I'm not a fan of the idea, I think it's greedy...However that is not the reason I don't want to give them $200 (100 from myself, 100 on my wife's behalf.)