'AITA for grounding my stepdaughter over her cruel prank on me?' UPDATED 6X

I have an update here! SD actually sure enough was not sending me those texts. I took a small spa session, spoke with a divorce lawyer on the phone (appointment tomorrow!), and then went back to house with a couple of girlfriends and a guyfriend. Thank god I did, because he was trying to force me to stay. He even called the police on me and my friends!

We explained what was going on, and of course we were fine. I also spoke to SD. She was mad, of course, but because I apparently told her father that if he took her phone and laptop, I'd come home. My husband was away for a moment, so I finally just went ahead and showed her the texts I got from "her", which were sent after she had her punishment reinstated.