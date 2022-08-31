Grown woman laughs in mom's friend's face for trying to make her 'go to her room'.

AITA for laughing in my mother's friends face when she told me to 'go to my room'?
I (25, F) don't speak to my mother. Today, I had to go to my mother's house to pick up an important document I left behind when I moved out seven years ago.
As soon as I got to the house, my mother suddenly had a massive 'emergency' and realized it was her friend's funeral. She had completely forgotten about it. I couldn't help but internally roll my eyes, as there is always some drama hence why I have gone no/shallow contact.
She asked me if I would watch my two younger brothers (seven and eleven) while she went to the funeral, and I said not, as it's my only day off, I have plans, and I have no relationship with them due to my mother stopping them from seeing me for years. I just wanted to get my birth certificate and leave.