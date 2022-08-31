Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Grown woman laughs in mom's friend's face for trying to make her 'go to her room'.

Grown woman laughs in mom's friend's face for trying to make her 'go to her room'.

Shenuque Tissera
Aug 31, 2022 | 3:18 PM
ADVERTISING

On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, a woman asks if she was wrong to laugh in her mother's friend's face after she tried to discipline her.

AITA for laughing in my mother's friends face when she told me to 'go to my room'?

OP's mom is always involved in some drama.


I (25, F) don't speak to my mother. Today, I had to go to my mother's house to pick up an important document I left behind when I moved out seven years ago.

As soon as I got to the house, my mother suddenly had a massive 'emergency' and realized it was her friend's funeral. She had completely forgotten about it. I couldn't help but internally roll my eyes, as there is always some drama hence why I have gone no/shallow contact.

OP's mom is in it for some free babysitting.

She asked me if I would watch my two younger brothers (seven and eleven) while she went to the funeral, and I said not, as it's my only day off, I have plans, and I have no relationship with them due to my mother stopping them from seeing me for years. I just wanted to get my birth certificate and leave.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content