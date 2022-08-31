Grown woman laughs in mom's friend's face for trying to make her 'go to her room'.

On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, a woman asks if she was wrong to laugh in her mother's friend's face after she tried to discipline her.

AITA for laughing in my mother's friends face when she told me to 'go to my room'?

I (25, F) don't speak to my mother. Today, I had to go to my mother's house to pick up an important document I left behind when I moved out seven years ago.

As soon as I got to the house, my mother suddenly had a massive 'emergency' and realized it was her friend's funeral. She had completely forgotten about it. I couldn't help but internally roll my eyes, as there is always some drama hence why I have gone no/shallow contact.

