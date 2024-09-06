'AITA for bringing up an old grudge against my in-laws after more than a decade?'

And honestly, it always hurt and was like a yearly reminder that I wasn't truly "family" to them. The real kicker to me though is that my MIL and SILs were all married and since divorced in that time, one of my SIL twice!

So all these photos that I wasn't worthy to be part of include men that are not only not a part of the family anymore, but 2 were really a$$holes and all three of my SILs marriages were short-lived relationships and ended in messy divorces on really bad terms.

But me, who is still here and the other half of the only long lasting and successful relationship of my wife's immediate family, was not included in this tradition for nearly a decade.