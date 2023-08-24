Guest accidentally upstages the bride and groom with 'dance;' AITA?

So, when a conflicted wedding guest decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As#hole' about whether or not they were wrong to snag the spotlight on the dance floor at a wedding, people everywhere were ready to weigh in.
Last weekend, my girlfriend and I went to a friend's wedding. My GF had recently broken her foot so she was in a boot and crutches for the wedding which really bummed her out because she loves to dance and would be sitting the whole night.
When the newlyweds opened up the dance floor to everyone, my GF was noticeably sad and of course, I stayed with her.
About 30 minutes in, one of our favorite songs start playing from when we were young (it was a Nsync slow song in case anyone cares).
Seeing how bummed she was, I decided to pick her up and 'dance' with her by carrying her and we stayed next to our table (which was in the back). The dance only lasted about 60 seconds as I got tired and I put her down.
The next day, our phones get tons of messages from the bride saying we're terrible friends for 'stealing her spotlight' with my 'stunt.'
\We had no idea what she was talking about until we checked social media and there were photos and videos of me carrying my GF and 'dancing' to the song. It was mixed with other photos from the wedding too, mainly of the bride and groom.
According to the bride, it was all her family could talk about the next day, about how romantic it was and saying things like 'that's real love.'
I didn't realize how much attention we had drawn in that short amount of time. I feel bad for drawing away attention but I don't feel bad for trying to cheer up my GF. My GF says I did nothing wrong and that the bride has always been dramatic.
Right now, the bride's closest friends are saying we're terrible people while most people say we did nothing wrong.
cambridge_ax said:
Oooo! The drama!!! 'But it's her day' dontcha know?!?!?! How dare you enjoy yourselves at her wedding reception.
Sarcasm aside: What a bunch of entitled, selfish a&sholes. Sounds like it's time for you to get a whole new set of friends. NTA no way.
[deleted] said:
NTA....Bridezilla needs to chill. The wedding couldn't have been THAT great if the most exciting thing to come of it was you whirling your injured girlfriend around to NSYNC in the back of the room....
That's cute but that definitely isn't viral worthy unless the wedding itself was truly forgettable. Don't worry...you probably won't be invited to her second or third weddings.
XochitlShoshanah said:
NTA. Couples can be couples, even/especially at a wedding. As long as you don’t propose/announce an engagement/announce a pregnancy at the wedding, you didn’t “steal the spotlight.”
Professional-Fail554 said:
NTA. If you were by your table and not in the middle of the dance floor, then you weren’t trying to upstage them. Was it the weddings couple dance? Or just a random song? Either way NTA.
1trikkponi said:
NTA My cousin got raging drunk and danced like John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever, finger-pointing and pelvis thrusting, seriously into it. It was hysterical and caught on video and nearly 25 years later, still gets talked about. My wedding dress and centerpieces - who cares?
Takco0206 said:
NTA and shows what a selfless and caring person you are. The wedding must have just been “eh” if that was the highlight of the evening. Probably a glimpse of their future.