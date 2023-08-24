Guest accidentally upstages the bride and groom with 'dance;' AITA?

Everyone knows you're not supposed to wear white, get too tipsy, grab the microphone for an impromptu speech or take attention away from the couple on their wedding day, but what happens when you just wanted to share a cute moment with your partner?

So, when a conflicted wedding guest decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As#hole' about whether or not they were wrong to snag the spotlight on the dance floor at a wedding, people everywhere were ready to weigh in.

AITA (Am I the As#hole) for accidentally upstaging the bride and groom at their wedding?

Last weekend, my girlfriend and I went to a friend's wedding. My GF had recently broken her foot so she was in a boot and crutches for the wedding which really bummed her out because she loves to dance and would be sitting the whole night.

When the newlyweds opened up the dance floor to everyone, my GF was noticeably sad and of course, I stayed with her.

About 30 minutes in, one of our favorite songs start playing from when we were young (it was a Nsync slow song in case anyone cares).