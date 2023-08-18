Guest asks if they can still cash in on 'wedding favor' without attending; AITA?

Traveling for a wedding can be an expensive journey, but a couple who offers to pay for their guests to attend as a gift of appreciation is kind and rare...

So, when a conflicted potential wedding guest decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As^hole' about a couple's generous favor, people were dying for the details.

WIBTA if I asked for a wedding favor without going to the wedding?

My local friend Tania is getting married to her long term partner, James. They are both well off. As a wedding favor, Tania and James are covering the hotel and the airfare for everyone attending from out of town, so that everyone they love can make it.

This includes for my partner Finn and I, as it is being held near James' family and not where Tania and I live. This will be about $3,500 American Dollars.