Guest gets ghosted by bride after she asks to bring 6-week-old infant to child-free wedding. AITA? UPDATED.

"AITA for asking to bring my infant to a child-free wedding?"

I have a 6 week old and a 3 year old. 3 will be going to Grandma's for the wedding regardless, no one needs toddler drama at a wedding. 6w is breastfed and has never been away from me longer than maybe 3 hours max, and that was with their dad.

6w will be about 9w at the time of the wedding, so still pretty little. I messaged the bride today saying I'm a bit concerned about leaving him for so long, and if it's okay to bring the baby.

I did say if not that's fine we will just have to leave early, or at least I will and my husband is welcome to party on if he can get a lift with a friend or something.