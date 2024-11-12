Guest refuses to leave wedding after getting kicked out for 'white' dress. AITA?

"AITA for refusing to leave a wedding because I wore a dress that looks white under a black light?"

A few months ago I attended a close friend’s wedding with my husband. I wore a YELLOW dress. Think like Belle in Beauty of the beast yellow. Bumble bee yellow. So yellow that I did not question if it was appropriate or not to wear to a wedding and neither did my friends nor family.

I arrive at the wedding, we have the ceremony, the cocktail hour, the dinner and the reception. I get many compliments on the dress and the bride even comments on how much she loves it several times. Towards the end of the reception the venue dimmed the lights and turned on some blacklights. These blacklights made my dress appear more white than yellow.