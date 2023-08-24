Guest takes selfies at yacht wedding instead of photos of bride and groom; AITA?

So, when a wedding guest decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not she was wrong to snag from photos for Instagram on a yacht, people were ready to judge.
So I (24F) recently attended my friend's (27F) yacht wedding. It was very fancy, and they only invited their close friends and family, and just one photographer for the event since the yacht can only carry so much people.
During the reception, the bride and groom went to the front to have their toast. This was probably around 5 in the afternoon during the golden hour and since there's not a lot of chances for me to be on a yacht, I decided to take some photos of myself at the very back of the yacht.
Somehow, my angle made it look like I was taking photos of my friend and her now-husband during their toast. After the wedding, my friend messaged me to ask for their photos.
I sent her some of the photos I took of them, but she said she was looking for specific photos of them during their toast.
I realized then that she thought I was taking photos of them when I was actually taking selfies. She's very upset because she wanted that specific moment and was expecting that I had that angle covered for them.
Now our friends are saying I'm the a-hole for taking up that good spot and not even thinking of taking photos of the bride and groom. AITA?
Since some of you are asking or mentioning it, yes I did excuse myself during the toast but only after the bride and the groom did their speeches.
They had their parents and family members to give speeches during their toast so that's when I excused myself.
I also took my selfies when they were already doing the photo-op with the family after the toast, which is why my friend probably thought I was taking a picture from that angle.
beckdawg19 said:
ESH. The photographer could have asked you to move if you were in the way of a shot. No one should have been assuming that a random guest was covering an important angle. Tacky as hell to be taking selfies during the toast at a small wedding, though.
dn56061 said:
ESH - not the right moment of the wedding for selfies, but the photographer could have asked you to move.
lil_puddles said:
Wtf... NTA this is why you pay a photographer... and if you want guests to take specific photos, TELL THEM BEFOREHAND.
scavenginghobbies said:
ESH. She shouldn't be mad at you for not taking pictures of them, but realistically she was inaccurately expressing her upset over seeing you taking pictures and reasonably thinking it was of them, and then finding out you were actually blowing them off for some selfies.
SlowResearch2 said:
ESH. They had a photographer, and that sounds a little bit self obsessed to thing everyone is taking pictures of them. However, it is tacky as hell to be taking pictures of yourself during the toast. There were so many other better places to do that.
singindablues said:
YTA. You are at a small wedding and during a toast you start taking pictures of yourself.
Yes, the photographer should have asked you to move, but I don’t think it’s an unreasonable assumption that the bride and groom thought you were taking pictures of them, at their wedding, during a time you are supposed to be, I don’t know, listening to them! Jfc, like how self-absorbed can you be?
Little-Display-373 said:
ESH. you- taking selfies during the toast? tacky.
photographer- not telling you to get out of the shot.
bride and groom- expecting guests to take photos of pivotal moments when they hired a whole photographer.
While the opinions were fairly divided for this one, most people agreed that everyone involved shares the blame. Better luck next time?