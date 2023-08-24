Guest takes selfies at yacht wedding instead of photos of bride and groom; AITA?

Taking advantage of a beautiful backdrop for a selfie at a wedding is pretty standard in the age of likes-over-everything, but what happens when the bride and groom think you were capturing their special day?

So, when a wedding guest decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not she was wrong to snag from photos for Instagram on a yacht, people were ready to judge.

AITA (Am I the As#hole) for not taking pics of the bride and groom?

So I (24F) recently attended my friend's (27F) yacht wedding. It was very fancy, and they only invited their close friends and family, and just one photographer for the event since the yacht can only carry so much people.

During the reception, the bride and groom went to the front to have their toast. This was probably around 5 in the afternoon during the golden hour and since there's not a lot of chances for me to be on a yacht, I decided to take some photos of myself at the very back of the yacht.