'My fiancés friend wants to wear an almost white dress to our wedding. WIBTA to withdraw the invite?' UPDATED

Essentially, my fiancé has a friend from college that I’ve only met once. I was never a huge fan of her as she’s been snarky with me in the past, but he wanted to invite her and her boyfriend because her boyfriend is a fun guy & his friends still like her and I was fine with it.

My fiancé and her aren’t close anymore, so we were loosely considering inviting them and decided it couldn’t hurt. I really didn’t think much of it until yesterday, when she posted a clothing haul on Instagram and pulled out this very almost-white gown and claimed she would be wearing it to a wedding in June…. Our wedding is in June.

I replied to her post and said exactly the following:

“I loveee that white set you showed, I might have to snag it myself. For the dress though, is that what you planned to wear to our wedding?”