'AITA for refusing to break up with my BF because he's related to my ex wife's affair partner?'

Luckily for me, he said he felt the same way and said he was glad I had told him because he wouldn’t have told me how he felt because I was a straight man. We started off slow since he was the first person I started dating since my divorce and because he was the first guy I’d ever been with. Around the two month mark in March we told my kids about us.

My daughter was happy for us and told me she was glad I was able to find love again. I’ll admit I cried because I was worried how she would feel since the divorce still affects her sometimes. My son was happy because it meant he got to see his friend more often.