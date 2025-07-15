'AITA for refusing to break up with my BF because he's related to my ex wife's affair partner?'

I, 38m, married my ex wife, 36f when I was 22 and she was 20. We have a daughter, 14, and a son, 10. Three years ago I found out she had been cheating on me for two years. I was devastated. I loved my wife with all my heart and couldn’t understand why or how she could do that to me.
I was in a really dark place for a while after I found out. We divorced and she stayed together with her affair partner. It destroyed me seeing them each time I dropped off the kids because they acted like they hadn’t ruined my life.
My daughter knows that the marriage ended because of her mother’s infidelity. She was old enough to know why we were divorcing. And honestly if we hadn’t told her, she would have figured it out herself because of how quickly she moved her boyfriend in. Because of this her and her mom don’t have a great relationship anymore which I know hurts my ex.
At the beginning of November last year, my son became best friends with a new kid at school. I scheduled the play dates with his friends dad, Chris, who was single. We became friends quickly.
After about three months of being buddies, I started to notice stuff about him, such as if his hair looked especially good one day, or if he smelled nice, and that his muscles looked good on him. I even began to dress a little nicer if I knew I’d see him. I never was attracted to a guy before, so these feelings were new and scared me.
Chris had told me before that he didn’t have a label and liked who he liked, so I took a leap and told him how I had been feeling. That was honestly a very nerve wracking moment for me because one, I just confessed to having feelings for a guy out loud, and two, I had no clue if Chris would feel the same way and if he didn’t, I’d still have to see him because of our sons which would be very awkward.
Luckily for me, he said he felt the same way and said he was glad I had told him because he wouldn’t have told me how he felt because I was a straight man. We started off slow since he was the first person I started dating since my divorce and because he was the first guy I’d ever been with. Around the two month mark in March we told my kids about us.
My daughter was happy for us and told me she was glad I was able to find love again. I’ll admit I cried because I was worried how she would feel since the divorce still affects her sometimes. My son was happy because it meant he got to see his friend more often.
I told my ex wife about me seeing someone. I didn’t tell her it was a guy because I wasn’t sure how she would react. I did make sure to tell her that he had no criminal history, was someone who had a child at our kids school, and had a steady job. She had tried to insist meeting him because she “had a right to know who our kids will be with.”
It’s not my proudest moment, but I threw it back in her face that I had a right to know when she slept outside of our marriage. I also think a part of me didn’t want her to somehow ruin what me and him were building.
In May they finally met and she was shocked that it was a man but she didn’t react poorly like I expected. A few days ago her boyfriend, David, met him as well. Turns out they’re cousins. I never knew that. Though it doesn’t bother me because why should it? It does, however, bother my ex since she believes I knew they were related and dated him for that reason. How she came to that conclusion is beyond me.
She's now started to talk to our daughter and say that I’m trying to ruin her happiness by interfering with David’s family. I have no clue why she wants to involve our daughter because when my daughter came back to my house, she looked distressed relaying what my ex had said.
I’ve always tried my best to not say anything bad about my ex in front of the kids because she’s still their mom, but what do I do now that she’s trying to involve our daughter in this? I’m not going to break things off with Chris because he’s so amazing and I really do love him. But I also don’t want this affecting our daughter more than it has already.
xoxocherrylips said:
your ex cheated, u moved on and found love with a great guy (who happens to be her bf’s cousin ,pure coincidence). now she’s mad and dragging your daughter into it. u’re not wrong. just focus on your kids, keep being honest, and don’t let her drama mess with your peace.
SciFiEmma said:
I'm happy you have been able to move on. I'm not sure I agree telling the kids at 2 months is going slow! At 14, your daughter can figure this out. Keep doing just what you are doing; being good to your kids and no badmouthing thir mom.
I am guessing the cousins are not close if your new partner wasn't aware. So; no big deal. Might not all want to be at family christmas but I am guessing that won't happen anyway.
OP responded:
They aren’t close. In fact they dislike each other which is part of the reason why my ex thinks I’m with him.
Beneficial-Ball8375 said:
NTA. I'm afraid, I'll have to be very blunt with you: Its time to be putting the gloves off for your ex. She is such a vile, egocentric woman that she rather traumatizes, bullies and pressures your 14yo daughter into compliance than do the mature thing and suck it up.
Your kids should always be your first priority. That said, you have to treat her as the enemy to your kids safety, health and mental wellbeing she is
Suitable_Doubt7359 said:
NTA, look at your daughter and tell her the following, “I’m so sorry that you mom dragged you into this and she shouldn’t have. The next time she starts saying something, look her in the eyes and tell here that it is between you and dad and walk away. Try to never let someone put you in the middle of an argument between two other people.”
Chance_Culture_441 said:
You tell your daughter your ex is mistaken. That you had no clue your bf was related to her AP, and you don’t care. If ex is upset by your relationship, that is on her to deal with, that her emotions and feelings stopped being your issue to deal with a long time ago. Saying it like this to your children does not “talk bad” about your ex wife, it is fact. NTA- love who you love and don’t let her ruin that love again.
JipC1963 said:
May be time to get therapy for your Daughter. I doubt your ex-wife would behave any differently if you were happy with another woman who was related or not to her affair partner.
She's busy deflecting from HER bad behavior and trying to alienate your Daughter from you any way she can confuse and absolve herself. Happy for you and Chris! Definitely NTA!
OP responded:
Her and my son are in therapy. My daughter sees hers weekly while my son goes monthly. The divorce affected her more because she knew why we were splitting up. For my son he just believes that we fell out of love.