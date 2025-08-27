'AITA for being upset that my half brother won’t give me my dead dad's guitar?'

All I wanted was a shirt so I could smell him, but I would have taken anything honestly. My Dad was an engineer by trade and musician as a hobby. He had a collection of guitars and loved music.

Most of his guitars went to my brother whom he was closest with, and whom also avidly played metal guitar. I believe that is what my Dad would have wanted. Other items got distributed to the remaining brother, one being a guitar nobody was crazy about, except for me.

It was a Gretsch model my Dad had gotten because he loved the Beatles, and this was the same model played on the Beatles white album. My Dad always played Beatles songs for me, and it was sort of our thing, I would have liked the guitar, but it went to another brother.