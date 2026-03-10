'Half-brothers threaten to sue me 16k. It cost them 158k and possibly their parents' marriage.'

They then took to social media, saying that I was trying to screw them out of their inheritance and rallying our extended family into harassing me over this, and it mostly worked as a lot of people messaged me. However, I got a message from this guy called "Chris Smith." Chris said he was 27, and claimed to be my half-brother.

I had never met him before, but he sent me photos of him as a kid with our dad, grandparents, and me. He showed me that he also had an account with 150k in it, and a scan of a letter from our grandparents, saying this money was meant to be shared fairly among dad's illegitimate children.