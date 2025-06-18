"AITA for ignoring my half sister because she complains that my tattoo only represents my mom and not hers?"

I (22m) lost my mom when I was 5. My parents had a complicated relationship and I believe my dad was with his present wife before my mom died. If not he moved on very fast because my half sister (16f) was born less than a year after my mom died. I was 6.

My relationship with my half sister's mom was never a close one. I resented her and my dad for making things move so fast. And I resented her attempts to parent me. Mostly times where she challenged me on why I denied she was my mom too.

Or when she put a limit on how many photos of mom I could have in my room at any one time. She accused me of keeping them to hurt her which wasn't true but she felt hurt seeing them and realizing I kept them close.