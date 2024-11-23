'AITA for snapping and telling my sister’s friend that she's 'just a baby maker'?'

My problem with Ann isn’t her family life, it’s that I really didn’t want my life displayed that way and I kinda feel like she was blaming me for what happened. I might be reading too much into it, but what she said hurt more than anything that’s ever been said to me.

-one of the other reasons I got so upset was that when she said everything she looked to her husband and he smiled/laughed a bit. This made Lex just as upset and apparently he was going to speak up but then I let loose and said everything. It’s very out of character for me and I didn’t even feel vindicated. I was stuttering the whole time and had a full blown panic attack on the way home.