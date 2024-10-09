'AITA for not informing my half-sister about her husband's second family?' UPDATED

PanamaViejo said:

So if her family was a secret to you (and your family) , why is she upset that her husband's second family was a secret from her? If polygamy is accepted and legal in your country, would wives suspect that their husbands have other wives? Did she not question where her husband was most of the time?

And OP responded:

This is the reason my friends are saying that I did it out of pettiness, because she is my father's secret family. It's not. The way I found out about it hurt truly, but the fact that he has a 2nd family is something I grew up seeing around me, and it is actually very normal.