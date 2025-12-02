'AITA for not getting over my half sisters stealing (with our mom's permission) and breaking the necklace my dad got me?'

I was furious and my mom was furious because I refused to accept my half sisters apology and I told mom I blamed her most of all. She said accidents happen and I shouldn't value the necklace more than my family. I told her that necklace represents one of the most important members of my family and I'd rather have it whole than her whole stupid second family.

My mom's husband told me he'd buy me a replacement and then I could forgive everyone. I told him that wouldn't mean anything to me because it's not the one my dad bought. He told me it could represent both dads. I told him I only have one and to leave me alone.