'AITA for how I handled my son’s GF spending the night? My daughter isn't speaking to me.'

Kami_Sang said:

YTA - your husband is right. You made your adult daughter give up her room so your adult son could host his woman. If he wants a GF to stay over, he has to figure it out since your home does not have appropriate accommodations.

I would be pissed if I were your daughter. Also, the fact that as a teen he wants to sleep in the same bed as his GF in his parents' home - I would not trust he wouldn't hook up in my bed.

There's a total lack of reality and entitlement from your son - which bed was he supposed to sleep in with his GF? You also played into this - you do not have the space. That's it. It was just wrong of you to put your daughter in this position. If your son can't sleep on the couch and give his GF his bed you just do not have the room. Your son and his GF are not more important than your daughter.