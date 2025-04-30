'AITA for hanging up on my family when my sister just had her baby?' UPDATED 4X

The commenters had a lot to say in response.

Deep_Rig_1820 wrote:

OP, tbh, you never had ....... "to have that close knit relationship with my family any more."

You just now take back your dignity and grew a backbone. Good for you!!!! I wish you the best. It is important to keep the people close that support you unconditionally.

OP responded:

And to be honest, I feel better. I've stood up for myself to her face and feel great actually. But I'm so done with them now. Time to focus on my little family and be whole ❤️

Sweet-interview5620 wrote: