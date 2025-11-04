'AITA for hanging up on my future mother-in-law?'

Gary answered in case it was an emergency but it was about the hotel where we plan to go after our ceremony telling us she'd been contacted about confirming the date we'd be there so that extra staff could be on (we never asked her to contact the hotel, she did it all on her own accord and left her number with them.

We went in personally to organize that with the hotel staff and they informed us that they'd put a note on the calendar for more staff to be rostered on). Gary told her this. She insisted on my partner calling the hotel after getting off the phone to her. Gary said he'd do it tomorrow to which she started raising her voice saying that he was making her look bad.