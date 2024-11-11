'AITA for being happy that karma is getting my ex-husband 10 fold?' + UPDATE

He did not want to try to reconcile later or do anything to attempt to get back together after some time had passed, because he said that he didn’t trust me. He made allegations that it’s so I can go sleep with whoever I want to and then come back when I’m done.

It couldn’t have been further from the truth, but he was always accusing me of cheating. Of course I cried and had to go to work like that at the time sharing only 1 vehicle I paid for, because he destroyed our 2nd car.

So I had to ride an uncomfortable and emotional 40 mins to work with him, trying to manage my emotions throughout the day. It was not fun. But like everything else I kept going.