'AITA or has being a picky eater lost all meaning?' 'Yesterday is what REALLY pissed me off.'

I don't consider myself to be a particularly picky eater. Human, sure. There are foods that I don't like. I'll even admit that outside of shrimp and crab, seafood is a no go for me. I've never been able to stomach fish.
No, they way you make it isn't going to be an exception. Yes, that type of fish you claim doesn't taste fishy absolutely does. I also have fairly delicate American sensibilities when it comes to organ meat, but I can be talked into trying it.
My (27f) boyfriend (31m) disagrees with me. To hear him describe my food habits, you'd think I was a dino nugget and mac n cheese girlie because of two things. The first is that I don't cook super spicy food at home (the operative word being cook.
I like spicy food). The second being that I won't order sushi when it's his turn to pick where we eat out. He wants to be able to order a bunch of different rolls and share. All of this has come up twice this week somehow.
On Wednesday I made a simple pasta dish that pissed him off for some reason. It was just penne with jarred marinara and mushrooms I sautéed in butter and garlic before going in the sauce. It was served with roasted asparagus and store bought garlic knots on the side.
It wasn't the most exciting meal. It was also the middle of the week, and I just wanted to eat. Queue the grumbling and the pulling out multiple bottles of hot sauce from his collection. Cool, douse it in Dr. Donkey's Atomic Butt Ripper Psycho Sauce if you want to. Don't sit and whine about it the entire meal, please. Which he did.
Yesterday is what really pissed me off. He wanted to go out for sushi. Normally I'm okay with that because most places have things I'll eat like tempura, miso soup, some kind of noodle dish, etc. Except he found a new place that's supposed to be great with a very streamlined menu that's almost entirely sushi.
I like miso soup, but it's not dinner. I could order a non-fish roll, but I don't love the taste of nori, and I just wasn't in the mood to pay for the pleasure of eating something I don't enjoy. This started a huge argument about how picky I am. Seeing as how my counter offer for where to go was either Indian or kbbq, I just don't see.
Ironically, I think he's pickier than I am. He won't eat anything made in a crockpot because of the texture. Absolutely no soup. He doesn't like most fruits unless we're talking about strawberry milkshakes.
He acts like me eating olives is a war crime, and don't you dare suggest something with cabbage, kale, bell peppers, or any type of bean in it. And all of that is fine with me even if I'd love to be able to throw stuff together in the crockpot before work for dinner.
Am I off base here? I know seafood is a wide category that does limit things. I could have sucked it up and forced down a tempura roll. I can try to cook spicer at home to appease him a couple nights a week because as I said, I like spicy food. It's just frustrating to be accused of being so picky when I feel like I'm not. AITA?
CanterCircles said:
NTA. You're not picky, he has control issues. He's mad that you didn't cook him spicy enough food. He's mad that you don't really like sushi so he can't order it the way he wants. He's not actually mad about your "pickiness" he's mad about not getting his way.
Mrminecrafthimself said:
I’m sorry but if someone is putting hot sauce into their pasta with marinara sauce I’m not giving their food-takes any real attention.
Candycanes02 said:
NTA. What in the name of double standards is this? He wants to go to a sushi place that has no food you can eat. How would he feel if you decided to go to a soupy mcsoup place where everything is a soup?
extinct_diplodocus said:
NTA, but this isn't really about food. It's about your bf giving you grief because your tastes differ from his. Instead of just accepting it, he continually complains about it. He's insisting that his way is the only right way. My question is whether this carries over to things other than food. I'd be surprised if this is just an isolated attempt at control.
Antelope_31 said:
Nta. To clarify, the only picky (and arrogant, ungrateful and selfish) person in this story is him.
Nervous_Security_714 said:
NTA. I will admit to being somewhat of a picky eater. I do not like spicy food, at all. My husband loves it. He also loves to cook. He always adds the hot sauce to his directly. I do not like sushi. He does. He gets what he wants, and I get tempura veggies. It's called respect. You should demand it.