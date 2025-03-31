'AITA or has being a picky eater lost all meaning?' 'Yesterday is what REALLY pissed me off.'

"AITA or has being a 'picky eater' lost all meaning?"

I don't consider myself to be a particularly picky eater. Human, sure. There are foods that I don't like. I'll even admit that outside of shrimp and crab, seafood is a no go for me. I've never been able to stomach fish.

No, they way you make it isn't going to be an exception. Yes, that type of fish you claim doesn't taste fishy absolutely does. I also have fairly delicate American sensibilities when it comes to organ meat, but I can be talked into trying it.

My (27f) boyfriend (31m) disagrees with me. To hear him describe my food habits, you'd think I was a dino nugget and mac n cheese girlie because of two things. The first is that I don't cook super spicy food at home (the operative word being cook.